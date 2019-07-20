Soldier martyred in South Waziristan ambush

WANA: A soldier was martyred and four personnel of the security forces were injured in an attack in Srarogha tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.

The sources said the personnel of the security forces were on a routine patrol when militants lying in wait ambushed their vehicle in Shikari area in Srarogha. A soldier was martyred and four others were wounded in the attack. One of the injured soldiers was stated to be in critical condition. The wounded soldiers were taken in a helicopter to the Combined Military Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

The security forces launched a search operation in the area after the attack. Also, a man identified as Imran sustained injuries when three rockets hit his house in Konri Raghzai village in Srarogha tehsil.

Meanwhile, three blasts caused by improvised explosive devices were reported in Wargha Tangi area in South Waziristan’s Makeen tehsil. However, no loss of life was reported in the blasts.