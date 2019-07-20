close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

Soldier martyred in South Waziristan ambush

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

WANA: A soldier was martyred and four personnel of the security forces were injured in an attack in Srarogha tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.

The sources said the personnel of the security forces were on a routine patrol when militants lying in wait ambushed their vehicle in Shikari area in Srarogha. A soldier was martyred and four others were wounded in the attack. One of the injured soldiers was stated to be in critical condition. The wounded soldiers were taken in a helicopter to the Combined Military Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

The security forces launched a search operation in the area after the attack. Also, a man identified as Imran sustained injuries when three rockets hit his house in Konri Raghzai village in Srarogha tehsil.

Meanwhile, three blasts caused by improvised explosive devices were reported in Wargha Tangi area in South Waziristan’s Makeen tehsil. However, no loss of life was reported in the blasts.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story