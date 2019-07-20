Air chief visits Britain, praises PAF C-130’s static display at RIAT

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed the static display of PAF Hercules during his visit to Royal International Air Tattoo-2019 being held at Fairford, UK, says a press release on Saturday.

The esthetically painted aircraft of the prestigious No 6 Squadron of PAF landed at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, UK on Friday. Hercules of the No 6 Squadron is vying for the coveted Concours D' Elegance trophy at the mega event, which opened its doors for the general public from today.

The Air Chief interacted with the PAF contingent participating in the mega event and lauded their efforts for bringing laurels to the country. He appreciated the crew for esthetically decorating the aircraft which has been embellished with the original paintings by the renowned aviation artist Group Captain (Retd) Hussaini. He congratulated the PAF contingent for putting up a nice show in the mega event.

Later in the day the Air Chief also met his counterparts from six different countries and senior

officials of prominent aviation industries visiting the show. The Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) is the world's largest military air show, held annually at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. Over 150,000 spectators turn up to witness static aircraft as well as some stunning aerobatics display by the highly acclaimed aerobatic teams from all over the world. Participation of leading air forces from different countries of the world has made it a showcase for the aviation enthusiasts of all ages.