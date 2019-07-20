Punjab cabinet restores frozen daily allowance of police

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet has given the approval of restoration of the Fix Daily Allowance of the Punjab Police frozen since 2005 with the average of 2013. The Punjab Highway Patrolling Police and Traffic Wardens will also get the allowance at the same percentage.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of provincial cabinet held here on Saturday. The approval was also given to the Executive Allowance for the civil officers appointed on the cadre post. The civil officers will get the Executive Allowance equal to 1.5 times of the basic salary. The special allowance equal to 1.5 times of the basic salary was also approved for the grade 1 to 16 employees of the Punjab Cabinet Secretariat on the instructions of the chief minister.

The meeting also approved allotment of the government land for landless farmers of Cholistan. The land will be given in a transparent manner and a scrutiny committee has been approved for this purpose. The meeting approved the land in the Cholistan area of Sadiqabad for PPL for oil exploration. The provincial cabinet meeting approved the financial aid package for the farmers whose crops have been damaged in rainstorms and hailstorms. Fifty five villages of 27 districts have been declared calamity-hit and they have been exempted from Malia and Aabiyana (water tax). The chief minister directed estimating the damage to crops caused by floods in some parts of Jhelum. The provincial cabinet approved the first tourism policy.

Buzdar said special package would be prepared for the interest of tourists. The promotion of tourism will enhance soft image of Pakistan. He said special benefits would be given to private investors interested in investing in tourism. The meeting decided to introduce the grading system in the Matric, FSc and FA exams in phases. The implementation of the first phase of the grading system has been approved.

The chief minister said the grading system is the vital measure towards the uniform education system and this system will end cramming. “We will introduce a system that will enable our students to compete at the international level,” he said, adding that a committee had been constituted to review the implementation of the second and third phases of the grading system. The provincial cabinet approved amendment to the Government Land Disposal Policy. The provincial cabinet approved the leasing of government land on open auction. The decision has been taken to give ownership rights of the land leased to landless famers and the farmers who will cultivate 80 per cent of the land. They will get ownership rights. The meeting approved the appointment of the members of the Board of Directors of the Parks and Horticulture Authority Sialkot.

The Punjab cabinet approved the audit report prepared by the auditor deneral of Pakistan for the Punjab government accounts for the financial years of 2016-17 and 2018-19. The audit report will be presented in the Punjab Assembly after the approval of the cabinet. The recommendations of the committee formed by the chief minister were also approved. The minutes of the 13th and 14th meetings of the cabinet were affirmed. The decisions of the 10th and 11th meetings of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development were also endorsed. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisers, special advisers, chief secretary, and senior officials.