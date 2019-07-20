close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
July 21, 2019

Pak Army soldier martyred, 4 civilians hurt in Indian firing

Top Story

 
RAWALPINDI: The Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing on Saturday using rockets and mortars in Battal, Satwal, Khanjar, Nikyal and Jandrot Sectors along the Line of Control (LOC) targeting the civilian population and Army posts. The Pakistan Army effectively responded to the firing and targeted the enemy posts causing casualties, said the ISPR in a statement.

During the exchange of fire, Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi embraced Shahadat, while four citizens, including two young girls and a women, were injured.

