Pak Army soldier martyred, four civilians hurt in Indian firing

RAWALPINDI: The Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing on Saturday using rockets and mortars in Battal, Satwal, Khanjar, Nikyal and Jandrot Sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting the civilian population and Army posts.

The Pakistan Army effectively responded to the firing and targeted the enemy posts causing casualties, said the ISPR in a statement.

During the exchange of fire, Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi embraced Shahadat, while four citizens, including two young girls and a women, were injured.