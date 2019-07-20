Resting senior players smart decision by St Helens: Smith

LONDON: St Helens have received backing for their decision to rest a host of senior players for today’s (Sunday) game at London Broncos — from the club that stands to lose out most from it.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith, whose side are just two points above the bottom-placed Broncos following their 18-12 home defeat by Huddersfield on Friday night, reckons Saints boss Justin Holbrook is not only within his rights to take a weakened team to the capital but would be crazy not to.

Holbrook says he is resting the likes of Jonny Lomax, Lachlan Coote and Alex Walmsley with next Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Halifax in mind. Smith, who guided Warrington to three Challenge Cup triumphs at Wembley, also points to the fact that Saints are 10 points clear at the top of Super League and that Sunday’s game is being played on an artificial surface at the Ealing Trailfinders Ground.

“It’s a smart decision, very smart,” said Smith, who believes a youthful St Helens team can still beat the Londoners. “If I was coaching the team that pretty much has the League Leaders’ Shield wrapped up and was about to play on a pitch that is horrendous on joints and knees and ankles, I’d rest as many as I could too.

“They’d be crazy not to. They can pick whatever team they want, they’ve earned that right. I’ve got no doubt that, with the young team they’re sending down there, they can win that game. I’ve spoken to somebody in their camp that believes they can win that game.” London gained a golden-point extra-time win over Saints at Ealing in June and coach Danny Ward is hoping home advantage can help them get back to winning ways following a run of three consecutive defeats.

“It’s always nice to play at home, in front of a home crowd and familiar surroundings,” Ward said. “We’ve got to pick up our performances. We’ve had a couple of poor ones in the last two weeks, we’ve lots to work on.”

Ward is hoping for a big performance from stand-off Jordan Abdull after the England Knights squad member was relegated to the bench for last week’s game at Hull.