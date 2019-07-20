Campaigners for primary school kids to learn about FGM

LONDON: Anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) campaigners are calling for primary schools to start teaching pupils about the issue when the new relationships and health education curriculum is introduced next year.

It will be a compulsory part of secondary education from 2020, but experts fear that for some vulnerable girls these lessons will come too late. Most girls who are subjected to mutilation undergo the practice before they are 10-years-old, according to the National FGM Centre’s research.

The process, which involves removing a female’s external genitalia, was banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2003 but persists in some communities. Young girls are often taken abroad to be cut.

Earlier this year, England saw its first successful prosecution of an FGM case, which involved a three-year-old girl mutilated by her mother. The National FGM Centre — which is a partnership between children’s charity Barnardo’s and the Local Government Association — wants to see the practice completely stamped out by 2030.