Labour to end council contracts to private firms

ALONDON: Labour will seek to largely end the outsourcing of council contracts to private firms if it enters government, John McDonnell has said.

Rubbish collection, cleaning and school dinners could be taken back in-house under the plans set to be unveiled by the shadow chancellor later on Saturday.

Explaining the proposed radical shake-up of local government, McDonnell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Looking at the contracts that we have at the moment, most of them are below five years. They’re coming to an end and then the council will bring it back in house, manage the service effectively, save money, money won’t then be going into the pockets of shareholders in particular, but also they will be more stable.

“Remember we’ve had the experience of Carillion, for example, collapses and you have something like 200 schools who have been affected, large numbers of councils, things not being built, services not being delivered and people being laid off.”

He insisted councils were “demanding” the change. He said: “If you look at example after example when the council says ‘look, we’ve had enough of being ripped off by private contractors, we’ve had enough of poor service’, they’ve brought things in house already and they’ve saved money and had a more efficient service.” McDonnell and shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne were set to announce the policies at an event on Saturday.

Matthew Fell, CBI chief UK policy director, said: “Rejecting the innovation, investment and cost savings suppliers can bring to vital public services and infrastructure is an extreme move devoid of evidence yet dripping in dogma. The vast majority of public-private partnerships are successful, delivering investment and high quality services.”