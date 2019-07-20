close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
AFP
July 21, 2019

Iraq arrests suspect in killing of Turkish diplomat

AFP
July 21, 2019

ARBIL, Iraq: Iraqi Kurdish authorities announced on Saturday they had arrested a Kurdish man from Turkey identified as the suspected shooter in the murder of a Turkish diplomat.

The autonomous region’s security council said its counterterrorism unit had arrested Mazloum Dag, a 27-year-old from Turkey’s Diyarbakir region.

The council had put out a wanted notice for Dag a day earlier in connection to Wednesday’s killing of Turkish Vice Consul Osman Kose and two Iraqi nationals in the regional capital Arbil.

Turkey’s Anadolu state news agency said the suspect is the brother of Dersim Dag, a member of Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party, the People’s Democratic Party (HDP).

