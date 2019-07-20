Clanton, Jasmine grab lead in LPGA team event

LOS ANGELES, California: Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura fired a seven-under par 63 in the alternate-shot third round of the LPGA’s team event in Michigan on Friday to seize a five-shot lead.

America’s Clanton and Thai teammate Jasmine, also known as Thidapa, had eight birdies, shrugging off sweltering conditions to put themselves in position to become the first team to lift a trophy at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational — the first official team event ever on the LPGA tour.

The final round sees a switch to four-ball, where both players on the team will play through the hole and the team will take the best score of the two players.

On 16-under 194, Clanton and Jasmine were five in front of four teams. That included Thai sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn, who combined for a 64.