Saad spins Kohinoor CC to win over Crescent CC

KARACHI: Left-armer Saad Sakhawat spun Kohinoor CC to a 23-run victory over Crescent Cricket Club in a low-scoring game of the PCB Fazal Mehmood National Club Championship Zone 2 here at the TMC Ground the other day.

Opting to bat, Kohinnor CC were all out for 107 in 22.1 overs with major contributions coming from Muhammad Siraj (29 off 20 balls with five fours and one six), Nabeel (23 off 36 balls with three fours) and Sabir Gul (14 with three fours).

Leg-spinner Zubair Younus claimed three wickets for only eight runs in four overs. Hunaid Uddin (2-5), Azhar Ahmed (2-26) and Adnan Khan (2-32) also bowled well.

Crescent CC, in reply, were bundled out for only 86 in 22 overs. Azhar Ali (15 off 20 balls with two fours) and Zubair Younus (12) were the only two batsmen to reach double figures as their innings was rocked by leg-spinner Saad, who captured three wickets for 33 runs. Siraj Nasir (2-16) was the other successful bowler.