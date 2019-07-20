Health care body urges proper regulation of radiology centres

The Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) on Friday raised the issue of the use of substandard X-ray machines and instruments, radiation effects and its awareness and malpractices that exist in the current health care system with the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

PNRA Director Khalid Hussain led the team that called on the SHCC officials at their secretariat in Karachi. They discussed issues regarding quality assurance and quality control of equipment in diagnostic radiology procedures being practiced in the province.

The SHCC emphasised the need for proper verification of documents and inspection before the issuance of licences to practitioners by the PNRA. The health care regulator also offered its services to the PNRA for inspecting relevant sites for licensing.

The PNRA team said they would work with the SHCC to regularise and improve the current procedures.

To elucidate their role, the PNRA would participate in trainings in coordination with the regulator. It was decided in the meeting that the SHCC and the PNRA would make collaborative efforts to improve the health care system.

Meanwhile, the regulator’s Directorate of Complaint received four complaints this week and one of them was resolved. To date a total of 82 complaints have been received, of which 47 have been disposed of, 30 are in process and five are sub judice.

Moreover, the SHCC’s Directorate of Licensing & Accreditation received 311 new applications for registration this week, while certificates were issued to 150 health care establishments (HCEs), bringing the total number of registration certificates issued to 5,443.

The directorate issued 1,041 warnings to unregistered HCEs after June 30. This week 504 warnings were issued, while non-compliance could result in closing down of the HCEs.

The SHCC team also met with the director of Solid Waste Management and the inspector regarding improper waste disposal of different HCEs. It was suggested to the director to arrange a designated person with the SHCC inspection team to assess the waste disposal procedures employed by the HCEs and to take preventive actions and penalties in case of non-compliance.

The SHCC team also conducted an inspection at the National Medical Centre this week, while the regulator’s Directorate of Anti-Quackery sealed 120 clinics this week in Karachi, Sanghar and Badin. To date a total of 1,647 HCEs have been sealed in the province.