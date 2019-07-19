close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
July 20, 2019

Hashoo Group chief, deputy meet president

National

 
July 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Sadruddin Hashwani, Chairman Hashoo Group; Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman Hashoo Group; and Hameed Kidwai, former high commissioner and roving ambassador of Pakistan, met President Arif Alvi at the President house on July 18.

According to a press release, Murtaza Hashwani briefed President Alvi on the contribution of Hashoo Group towards building the country’s economy under the guidance of Sadruddin Hashwani.

The president praised Hashwani for playing a big role in hospitality, tourism and promoting educational academies across the country. Mr. Hashwani presented an antique sword as a memento to the president.

