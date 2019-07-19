Hashoo Group chief, deputy meet president

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Sadruddin Hashwani, Chairman Hashoo Group; Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman Hashoo Group; and Hameed Kidwai, former high commissioner and roving ambassador of Pakistan, met President Arif Alvi at the President house on July 18.
According to a press release, Murtaza Hashwani briefed President Alvi on the contribution of Hashoo Group towards building the country’s economy under the guidance of Sadruddin Hashwani.
The president praised Hashwani for playing a big role in hospitality, tourism and promoting educational academies across the country. Mr. Hashwani presented an antique sword as a memento to the president.
