Eliminating blasphemous contents: Senate body to summon PTA, FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Special Senate Committee formed to address the problems of the aggrieved sections of the society Friday decided to summon the PTA, FIA and other relevant bodies on how to eliminate blasphemous content available on social media.

The committee, which under its convener Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, met here at the Parliament House, also decided to approach KP government, the provincial governor and other departments concerned with regards to the issues, relating to Pakhtoon Tahafuz Movement.

The panel expressed grave concern over the blasphemous material on social media and other websites, which also was in disregard to Sahaba Ikram (RA) and other religions. The participants strongly condemned it. “No religion or belief allows such extremely disgusting trends,” said Saif.

He regretted that such incidents were increasing with the passage of time and that there had to be a comprehensive and effective policy thereon. The relevant bodies will be asked to evolve a working strategy to block all such sites and do away with the content.

The special committee was informed that it had a total of seven meetings so far and had interaction with PTM leaders as well as the representative of Waziristan Jirga. The forum decided to continue talks, being the best possible way to address genuine grievances and issues of various sections of the society.

The meeting also decided to reach out to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and provincial governor on matters, relating to PTM so that the issues, which could be resolved with the involvement of the provincial administration and departments.

The special committee chairman and its members were quite optimistic about addressing the PTM genuine concerns in due course of time, saying if there is wound in any part of the body, it had to be treated well on time. Those, who were present during the meeting, included senators Sabir Shah, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldeni, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Samina Saeed, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Fida Muhmmad and Dr Sikandr Mahndro.