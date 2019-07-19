MDCAT online registration to continue till 29th

LAHORE: University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram has said that online registration process for Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT)-2019 started Friday will continue till July 29.

Addressing a press conference at the UHS here Friday, the VC said as per the policy of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) there would be no negative marking in the test this year.

Each correct answer would carry one mark and the total marks would be 200. He said there would be no weightage for matriculation marks this year. Prof Javed Akram said a helpline had been activated by the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to resolve the issues related to registration process. He added that candidates could email at [email protected] in case of any difficulty.

He said no document was required to be attached with the online application form and the system of registration was kept very simple for the convenience of candidates.

The UHS VC said the 150-minute test would start at 10am simultaneously at Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan and Hasan Abdal and advised the candidates to reach their respective centres at least before 9am on the test day.