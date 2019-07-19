Taiwan’s Chou storms into Indonesian Open quarters

JAKARTA: Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen beat Indonesian Jonatan Christie on Friday to secure a place in the semi-finals of the Indonesian Open badminton tournament.

The clash was a repeat of the Asian Games men’s singles final last year, which Christie won, but this time Chou was too strong for his rival.

Chou lost the first game 16-21, but rallied to win the remaining two 21-18 and 21-14 on day four of the tournament at Jakarta’s Istora Senayan Stadium.

“Jojo is a good player — he doesn’t want to give up but this time I could handle him,” Chou said after the match, using Christie’s nickname.

The Taiwanese player, who is ranked world number three, will face young Thai shuttler Kantaphon Wangcharoen, who beat China’s Huang Yu Xiang to book a place in his first major tournament semifinal.

Wangcharoen, who is ranked 18th in the world, said he was “really happy” with his performance and ready for the task ahead.

In the women’s singles, world number one Tai Tzu Ying was too strong for Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, beating her 21-18, 16-21, 21-12.

China’s Chen Yu Fei defeated Beiwen Zhang of the United States to move into the second women’s semifinal.

In men’s doubles, Indonesian duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan beat Japan’s Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-15, 9-21, 22-20. They will now face Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of China.