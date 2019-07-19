Tokyo Olympics countdown begins

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan met Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda as a countdown to Tokyo Olympics start.

With just one year remaining for the start of 2020 Games, POA president hoped that the Olympics would be the best ever.

“I hope Tokyo Olympics would be a success in all definition of the event,” he said.

Ambassador Matsuda also said, “I am looking forward to seeing Pakistani athletes being qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games in coming months, and I would like to cooperate with Lt Gen (r) Hasan to promote further people-to-people interactions between Japan and Pakistan.”

Matsuda and Arif Hasan agreed with the importance of interactions between Pakistan athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Games and Japanese people hosting the national event including the Host Town system in Japan.

They also affirmed the importance of roles of sports in diplomacy and business areas. Matsuda stated that Japan would continue providing all possible assistance to Pakistan in the field of sports and to relevant industries in Pakistan, and informed the POA President that a good number of tatami mats and judo costumes would be presented to the Pakistan Judo Federation early next year.