DAVIS CUP TIE AGAINST INDIA: ITF decides to use Hawk-Eye in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the history of country’s sports, the Hawk-Eye technology is coming to Pakistan as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has decided to make it available during the historic Davis Cup tie against India at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on September 14-15.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan told ‘The News’ that the ITF has decided to use video assistance to judge the controversial line calls.

“Yes, the ITF has decided to introduce Hawk-Eye first of its kind in tennis in Pakistan for the important Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India set to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on September 14-15. This is very important development. The ITF wants to make the tie controversy-free and that possibly is the reason for this fresh technology that is seen mostly in the Grand Slam events these days,” the PTF president said.

Hawk-Eye usually uses six or more computer-linked television cameras situated around the court. The computer reads in the video in real time, and tracks the path of the tennis ball on each camera. These six separate views are then combined together to produce an accurate 3D representation of the path of the ball.

The Hawk-Eye is now coming to Pakistan as the ITF is expected to depute professional three-member team to handle the technology. The team is expected to arrive days ahead of the start of the tie to finalise all the arrangements.

“It is the ITF that would bear all the expenses incurred on introducing Hawk-Eye. The PTF would only facilitate the team in fulfilling their obligation,” the PTF president said.

Meanwhile, a two-member ITF Davis Cup security team is also arriving in the country in a few days time to look into the arrangements being finalised for the important occasion.

It would be for the very first time in 55 years that Indian tennis team is crossing the border to figure in the Davis Cup tie.

With less than two months remaining, the ITF wants to ensure that important tie should be held in most professional manner. All the necessary arrangements are already in place for the smooth hosting of tie.

The tie against India has already been billed as tie of the decade. It would be staged in Islamabad on Saturday and Sunday instead of Friday and Saturday as is the case in other ties.

Pakistan along with India, Lebanon, China, Korea and Uzbekistan have been placed in Group I of the Asia/Oceania Zone. The team winning the Group I tie will directly make it to playoff of the World Group — a stage where the world’s best will flex their muscles.