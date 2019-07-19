Fodder cutter chops off woman’s hands

OKARA: A woman lost her both hands in a fodder cutter in village 9/GD on Friday. Rukhsana, 35, was pushing fodder in the machine when her hands stuck in it and the machine chopped them off. Rescue 1122 shifted the woman to the DHQ hospital.

MAN ELECTROCUTED: A man was electrocuted in Shirin Watooan village on Friday. Zahid Hussain was trying to start the electric motor of a tube well when he accidently touched a bare electricity wire and received a fatal shock.

CASE REGISTERED AGAINST XEN BUILDINGS: The SHO Satghara police station Friday booked XEN buildings, overseer and the contractor on charges of using substandard material in the building of the police station. Reportedly, nine months ago the building was handed over to police and in this period cracks emerged in the building walls and roofs started leaking. The SHO had also forwarded the report to the Deputy Commissioner and the Director Anti-Corruption, Okara.