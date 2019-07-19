Accounts used for money-laundering: NAB orders banks to freeze

LAHORE: After freezing assets and shareholdings of Shahbaz family, the NAB has moved to freeze more than 150 bank accounts of the family in different banks of the country allegedly used for money-laundering.

The NAB has taken action in an investigation relating to money-laundering and assets beyond means against different members of Shahbaz family including PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, his two wives Nusrat Shahbaz, Tehmina Durrani, his both sons Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz, Shahbaz’s son-in-law Ali Imran Yousaf, daughter Rabia Imran and others.

As per documents available with The News, the NAB has directed Allied Bank Ltd to freeze seven bank accounts of Shahbaz family in the names of different family members including Hamza Shahbaz, Rabia Imran, two accounts of Ali Imran Yousaf, Ayesha Haroon, Maqsood and Company and Nisar Ahmed. The NAB has directed Summit Bank to freeze four accounts of Shahbaz family including two accounts of Ali Imran Yousaf, one in the name of Mehrun Nisa Hamza and one in the name of Ali Ahmad Khan.

Moreover, Samba Bank has been asked to freeze three accounts of Hamza Shahbaz and one of Shahbaz Sharif and one of Salman Shahbaz.

In the same manner Bank Alfalah has been asked to freeze bank accounts of Salman Shahbaz. It is pertinent to mention that Mushtaq Cheeni had whitened the money of Shahbaz family through Bank Alfalah accounts. The NAB in total has directed more than a dozen banks of the country to freeze more than 150 bank accounts of Shahbaz family. The NAB has issued the direction to banks under Section 23 of National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

As per Section 23 after initiation of any inquiry or investigation by the NAB, accused persons cannot or any other person on behalf of accused person could transfer property owned by the accused or in his possession. Moreover, while the inquiry, investigation or proceedings are pending before the NAB or the court, transfer of any right, title or interest or creation of a charge on such property shall be void.

The Section 23(B) of NAO 1999 reads that any person who transfers, or creates a charge on property in contravention of sub-section (a) shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine not exceeding the value of the property involved.

Previously, the NAB had directed Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to freeze shareholdings of Shahbaz Sharif and sons in 14 companies registered with the SECP. The NAB Lahore had directed SECP chairman that caution may be marked upon transfer of shareholdings of Shahbaz family in companies including Ramzan Sugar Mills, European Asian Trading Corporation (Pvt) Ltd, Madina Trading (Pvt) Ltd, Sharif Feed Mills (Pvt) Ltd, Madina Construction Company (Pvt) Ltd, Sharif Poultry Farms (Pvt) Ltd, Sharif Dairy Farms (Pvt) Ltd, Ramzan Energy Ltd, Sharif Milk Production (Pvt) Ltd, Crystal Plastic (Pvt) Ltd, Chiniot Power Ltd, AG Energy Consultants (Pvt) Ltd, Al-Arabia Sugar Mills Ltd and Unitas Power Ltd. The NAB had also directed excise and taxation department to freeze transfer and selling of two Land Cruisers owned by Shahbaz Sharif. Moreover, Secretary Judicial Employees Cooperative Housing Society Lahore has been directed to freeze the transfer and selling of four plots (49. 50, 51, 52) owned by Hamza Shahbaz in Judicial Employees Cooperative Housing Society Lahore each plot measuring more than one kanal.

Moreover, a letter had been also written by the NAB to DG Galiyat Development Authority Abbottabad to freeze a property measuring 9 kanals in Nishat Lodges in Dunga Gali owned by Nusrat Shahbaz spouse of Shahbaz Sharif.

Moreover, secretary Model Town Lahore had been asked to freeze two more properties owned by Nusrat Shahbaz in Model Town Lahore including famous 96-H and 86-H. Defence Housing Authority Lahore had also been directed to freeze two properties owned by Tehmina Durrani located in Phase-V. Meanwhile, NAB has summoned Yousaf Abbas son of the late Mian Abbas Sharif, brother of Nawaz and Shahbaz, in an investigation relating to Chaudhry Sugar Mills. He has been directed to appear before the CIT of the NAB on July 23.