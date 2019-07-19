close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

Transfers

National

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of two officers on Friday. According to the notification Saba Adil, Additional Program Director (PMIU) Punjab Education Sector Reforms Program, has been transferred and directed to report the S&GAD. Moreover, the provincial government has also granted 120 day earned leave w.e.f July 16, 2019. Meanwhile Allah Yar Dhakoo, under transfer as Deputy Secretary Board of Revenue, has been posted as Secretary (PUNJMIN) Punjab Minerals Development Corporation.

