Sat Jul 20, 2019
July 20, 2019

Cop held for taking bribe

National

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) teams Friday arrested a police constable and a land mafia member here from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin. The ACE team arrested constable Akram when he was receiving bribe from a citizen. While, land mafia member Mukhtar Ahmed was arrested over preparing bogus documents for occupying property of citizens.

