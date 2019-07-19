Cop held for taking bribe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) teams Friday arrested a police constable and a land mafia member here from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin. The ACE team arrested constable Akram when he was receiving bribe from a citizen. While, land mafia member Mukhtar Ahmed was arrested over preparing bogus documents for occupying property of citizens.
GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) teams Friday arrested a police constable and a land mafia member here from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin. The ACE team arrested constable Akram when he was receiving bribe from a citizen. While, land mafia member Mukhtar Ahmed was arrested over preparing bogus documents for occupying property of citizens.