2 children killed in accident

PAKPATTAN: Two minor children were killed in a road accident near Chak 149-EB on Friday. Sama Bibi, 8, and her brother Hasnain, 5, were on their way when a speeding vehicle hit them. As a result, both died on the spot.

ELECTROCUTED: A man was electrocuted here on Friday. Shaukat Ali was busy working in his fields when suddenly his hand touched a livewire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.