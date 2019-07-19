close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

2 children killed in accident

National

PAKPATTAN: Two minor children were killed in a road accident near Chak 149-EB on Friday. Sama Bibi, 8, and her brother Hasnain, 5, were on their way when a speeding vehicle hit them. As a result, both died on the spot.

ELECTROCUTED: A man was electrocuted here on Friday. Shaukat Ali was busy working in his fields when suddenly his hand touched a livewire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

