Sat Jul 20, 2019
July 20, 2019

Two sisters found dead in house Our correspondent

National

 
July 20, 2019

FAISALABAD: Two minor sisters were found dead in their house in mysterious circumstances at Bilal Town, Khurrianwala, on Friday. Kainat and Aisha, daughters of Shumaila, were found dead by her mother in her house when she returned from her job. Police suspected that both sisters were poisoned to death. The police have arrested Tasawar Ahmad, alleged paramour of Shumaila, on suspicion. The bodies have been shifted to the Allied Hospital for autopsy. It is learnt that Shumaila was living separately from her husband after developing differences with him over some issues. It is pertinent to mention here that Shumaila’s another daughter had died in the similar circumstances one year ago.

TWO BROTHERS HELD: The FIA on Friday arrested two brothers in a digital currency transfer case. According to the FIA, accused Usman Rifat and Irfan Ahmad were involved in the illegal business since long. On the pointation of the arrested brothers, the FIA started raiding various places in Faisalabad to apprehend around one dozen more accused involved in this illegal business.

