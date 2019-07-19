close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 20, 2019

Hashoo Group chief, deputy meet President Alvi

National

 
July 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Sadruddin Hashwani, Chairman Hashoo Group, Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman Hashoo Group, and Hameed Kidwai former high commissioner and roving ambassador of Pakistan met President Arif Alvi at the presidency on 18th July.According to a press release Murtaza Hashwani briefed the President on the contribution of Hashoo Group in building economy of our country under the guidance of its Chairman Sadruddin Hashwani.

The President praised Hashwani for his efforts and for playing a big role in the hospitality, tourism and in promoting educational academies across the country. Mr Hashwani presented antique sword as a memento to the President.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan