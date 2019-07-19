Mian Tariq remand extended in Arshad Malik video case

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Judge Islamabad Shaista Kundi extended physical remand of Mian Tariq Mehmood, the prime suspect in video scandal involving accountability judge Arshad Malik for three days more on Friday.

The accused complained the court that FIA officials were badly torturing him during physical remand. The court ordered FIA to stop torturing the accused in this regard. The court directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials to present the accused in court again on July 22, 2019. Investigation Officer (IO) FIA told the court that report of video forensic has been positive which recovered from accused home. A 4G device is also recovered from his home, FIA Investigation Officer said.

The main character of video scandal Mian Tariq Mahmood was arrested from Islamabad by the FIA Crime Wing on Wednesday and had been in custody since a Civil Judge approved his two-day physical remand, which expired on Friday. As the hearing went underway, the agency informed the judge that the investigators had recovered a 4G device from Mahmood and also submitted its forensic report. However, Mahmood told the court that the device had not been recovered by the FIA but was submitted by him in good faith. The FIA counsel then sought an extension in Mahmood’s physical remand for further investigation. But, accused lawyer strongly opposed the demand and claimed that the investigation had been completed. The FIA is still conducting raids at Mahmood’s residence in Multan, he said.