India admits failure to stop Pakistan’s campaign on Kashmir

NEW DELHI: India has failed to counter Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir allowing it to internationalise the issue citing human rights excesses in the state.

The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD), in its annual report, said that Pakistan has been successful in taking Kashmir to global platforms despite Indian efforts to combat Pakistan’s efforts. "Pakistan's effort to portray the Kashmir issue has received a fillip following the publication of two international reports by the office of United Nations Human Rights Commission and the British Parliaments All Party Coordination Committee," the MoD report for 2018-19 said.

The report added, "Pakistan, with renewed vigour in 2018, orchestrated an international campaign on Kashmir to project law and order maintenance actions as human rights cases of excess use of force."

A recent United Nations report mentioned human rights violations by the Indian forces in Kashmir and proposed the formation of an inquiry commission. Rejecting the findings, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs called the report "fallacious, tendentious and motivated" and questioned the intent in bringing out such a report. In its annual report, the Indian Ministry of Defence stated that in 2018, the Indian Army received 15 allegations of human rights violations from the National Human Rights Commission.