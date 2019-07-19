Babri Mosque demolition case: Indian SC for completing criminal trial in six months

NEW DELHI: The Indian Supreme Court on Friday extended by six months the timeframe for completing the criminal trial in Babri Mosque demolition case while setting a nine-month deadline for the final order in the case to be delivered, international media reported.

Allowing the special CBI judge to complete the trial within ‘six months from today’, the top court bench headed by Justice RF Nariman said that the judgment should be ‘ready and delivered maximum within a period of nine months from today’. Today’s order came on special judge’s plea to extend the deadline to conclude the criminal trial in the case. The court added that oral arguments must be kept to the bare minimum and should be supplemented by written arguments, which the court ordered should be prepared well in advance. In addition, the court made clear that all the evidence must be collated with the cooperation of prosecution and defence witnesses. Court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to extend the tenure of the special judge, who is scheduled to retire on September 30, for the purpose of the trial only.