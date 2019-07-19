Dickwella, Dananjaya back in SL ODI squad

COLOMBO: Wicketkeeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella is among a host of changes made by Sri Lanka for their upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh at home.

While the likes of Milinda Siriwardena, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal and Jeevan Mendis were axed in the aftermath of the World Cup, Dinesh Chandimal continues to be ignored. Spin duo of Lakshan Sandakan and Akila Dananjaya are also part of a long list of players who have been afforded a comeback into the 50-over fold.

Full Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Thissara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Madushanka.