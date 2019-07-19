close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

PFF Tigers named for Challenge Cup

Sports

July 20, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Friday announced a 20-member national junior team (PFF Tigers) for National Football Challenge Cup. Head Coach Gohar Zaman said that PFF, led by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, approved the team. He announced that Danial Hussain Bukhari and Asad-Ullah will be appointed as captain and vice caption of the team respectively.

Other players are Naseer Khan, Tousique Ahmad, Wajid Ali, Shafaqat Bashir, Rameez Anaib, Danish Mumtaz, Naik Alam, Umer Saeed, Abdul Waheed, Mobeen Khan, M Yaseen, Rizwan-Ullah, Asad Zaman, Asghar Ali, Abbas Khan, Anwer Sha, Yasir Khan and Murad Khan. Two others coach namely Fazal Ghafar and Buhran Bobi will assist the Head Coach while Former Information Secretary, Pakistan Football Federation, Rana Tanveer Ahmed will act as manager. He said that 15 teams will participate in the National Football Challenge Cup which is being played at Peshawar.

