West Zone (W) in U-16 Cricket final

LAHORE: West Zone Whites qualified for the final of LRCA Inter Zonal Under-16 Cricket Tournament when they beat North Zone Greens by 74 runs in the first semifinal at the LCCA Ground on Friday. Ali Hassan, who took four wickets for 24 runs, was declared man of the match.

Scores: West Zone Whites 1921/9 in 40 overs (Usman Irshad 50, Ibrar Afzaal 42, Umer Beza 3/31, Ahsan Ali 3/46, Javed Ullah 2/41) North Zone Greens 118 all out in 30.2 overs (Abulllah Asif 63, Ali Hassan 4/24, Usman Shahid 3/12, Ahsan Kaleem 2/24). The second semifinal of the event will be played between West Zone Blues and North Zone Reds on Saturday (July 20) at same venue. The final of the event will be played on July 21 also at the LCCA Ground.