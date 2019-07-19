close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
Frontale stun Chelsea 1-0

Sports

YOKOHAMA, Japan: J-League Champions Kawasaki Frontale pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory against Chelsea in friendly at Yokohama on Friday.Kawasaki striker Leandro Damiao headed in a Kengo Nakamura cross from a close range in the 87th minute to clinch the upset in front of 61,012 spectators. Chelsea struggled to find the net despite waves of attacks, with Kawasaki players cautious in defence, particularly before the break. A long journey and high humidity in Japan during the early days of pre-season caused “difficulties for us physically”, said Chelsea coach Frank Lampard.

