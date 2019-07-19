Tendulkar, Donald, inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

LONDON: India’s Sachin Tendulkar, South Africa’s Allan Donald and Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick were inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame on Thursday at a ceremony in London.

Tendulkar, who played 200 Tests and holds the record for the most number of Test runs and Test hundreds, became the sixth Indian batsmen to be given the honour and was inducted soon after he became eligible for induction. ICC guidelines dictate that a player be internationally retired for at least five years. Tendulkar played his last Test match in November 2013.

“On this occasion, I would like to thank all of those who were by my side over a long international career. My parents, brother Ajit and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have someone like coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor,” Tendulkar said. Known as ‘White Lightning’, Donald picked 330 wickets in Tests and 272 in ODIs, and was arguably South Africa’s fastest bowler. He played his last international match in February 2003. Fitzpatrick, the eighth woman to win the award, helped Australia win two ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups, and also finished with 60 wickets in 13 Tests. She was the fastest bowler in women’s cricket for a period of 16 years, ending her career with a record 180 wickets in 109 matches.