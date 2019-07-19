Stokes nominated for New Zealander of the Year

WELLINGTON: England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes who ended New Zealand’s dream has been nominated for New Zealander of the Year. Yes, you read that right.

The official shortlist is yet to be made but the 28-year old allrounder is an early contender among the public nominations with New Zealander of the Year Awards chief judge Cameron Bennet quoted on stuff.co.nz saying, “there’s clearly a few Kiwis about who think we can still claim him”.

Stokes was born in Christchurch, but he later moved to the UK along with his family and forged a career with England.New Zealand captain and the player of the World Cup Kane Williamson was also nominated for the award. “He’s been the embodiment of the qualities we cherish as New Zealanders - courage, fairness, humility,” Bennett said.

All New Zealand citizens over the age of 15 are eligible to be nominated. Film maker Taika Waititi and former All Blacks captain Ritchie McCaw are among the previous award-winners.Stokes made 465 runs in the World Cup and was named Man of the Match in the final, where, outside of top-scoring with 84, he was involved in a very bizarre play .