close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

Babar excels for his new team Somerset

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top order batsman Babar Azam continued from he left in his form, as the batsman played a fine knock for his new team the Somerset Cricket County Club at the Vitality Blast 2019 at Cardiff. Azam scored 35 off 23 balls featuring four boundaries in his first T20 Blast appearance as Somerset beat Glamorgan by eight wickets in the second match of the tournament. The batsman, considered the mainstay of Pakistan’s batting line and one of the best batsman in limited overs cricket, has been one of the star attractions of the tournament, featuring the likes of Proteas batting machine AB de Villiers and Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports