Babar excels for his new team Somerset

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top order batsman Babar Azam continued from he left in his form, as the batsman played a fine knock for his new team the Somerset Cricket County Club at the Vitality Blast 2019 at Cardiff. Azam scored 35 off 23 balls featuring four boundaries in his first T20 Blast appearance as Somerset beat Glamorgan by eight wickets in the second match of the tournament. The batsman, considered the mainstay of Pakistan’s batting line and one of the best batsman in limited overs cricket, has been one of the star attractions of the tournament, featuring the likes of Proteas batting machine AB de Villiers and Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan.