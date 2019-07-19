Like-for-like concussion substitutes approved by ICC

DUBAI: On the sidelines of its board and council meeting, the ICC has approved concussion substitutes in men’s and women’s international cricket - with the rule being made part of the ICC playing conditions from August 1, 2019. “Decisions on replacements will continue to be made by the team medical representative and the player should be a like-for-like replacement who will need to be approved by the Match Referee,” an ICC release stated. Since 2017, a trial period for concussion substitutes from the ICC has been on, after it had approved the rule in Sheffield Shield - Australia’s domestic four-day tournament.