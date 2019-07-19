Zimbabwe minister denies interference in cricket

HARARE: Zimbabwe sports minister Kirsty Coventry on Friday denied that the government had been interfering in the running of the country’s cricket.

Coventry, a former Olympic swimming champion, said in a tweet she was “devastated” by the effect on players of a decision by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket because of alleged political interference. Thursday’s ICC action followed the suspension by Zimbabwe’s Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) of the Zimbabwe Cricket board elected in June. The SRC appointed an interim committee.

The ICC demanded that the elected board be reinstated within three monthsCoventry said in her tweet that although the SRC was appointed by the sports minister, “SRC is not government — they are a public body.” She said in another tweet: “There is need for good governance at ZC for the international success we all want to see.” Coventry added that she would meet the country’s men’s and women’s captains on Friday. The ICC suspension means that Zimbabwean teams will be unable to play scheduled international matches in ICC events. Former Zimbabwe player Henry Olonga, the first black cricketer to represent the country in 1995, tweeted support for Coventry and the disbanding of the previous board. “Sorry Kirsty but they ain’t listening. The rest of us see it for what it is,” tweeted Olonga, who left the country after he and former captain Andy Flower protested against former president Robert Mugabe’s government during the 2003 World Cup. “A bunch of incompetent people were running a sport into the ground. This incompetence was known by them for five years.