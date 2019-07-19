Hawk-Eye to be used during Pak-India Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in history of Pakistan sports, the Hawk-Eye technology is coming to the country as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has decided to make it available during the historic Davis Cup tie against India at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on September 14-15.

Salim Saifullah Khan, president Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has confirmed to The News that ITF has decided to use video assistance to judge the controversial line calls.

“Yes, the ITF has decide to introduce Hawk-Eye first of its kind in tennis in Pakistan for the important Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India set to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on September 14-15. This is very important development. The ITF wants to make the tie controversy free and that possibly is the reason for this fresh technology that is seen mostly in the Grand Slam events these days,” the PTF president said.

Hawk-Eye usually uses six or more computer-linked television cameras situated around the court. The computer reads in the video in real time, and tracks the path of the tennis ball on each camera. These six separate views are then combined together to produce an accurate 3D representation of the path of the ball.

The Hawkeye system was invented by a young British computer expert Paul Hawkins, and was launched in 2001. It was first used in television coverage of sporting events such as Test cricket, and has now reached the stage of being used by officials in tennis to assist in adjudicating close line calls.

The Nasdaq-100 Open in Miami was the first tour event to officially use the technology. The 2006 US Open was the first Grand Slam event to feature the system, followed by the 2007 Australian Open. At the Australian Open, only center court matches utilize the technology. The Hawk-Eye is now coming to Pakistan as ITF is expected to depute professional three-member team to handle the technology. The team is expected to arrive days ahead of the start of the tie to finalise all the arrangements. “It is the ITF that would bear all the expenses incurred on introducing Hawk-Eye. The PTF would only facilitate the team in fulfilling their obligation,” PTF president said.

Meanwhile, a two-member ITF Davis Cup security team is also arriving in the country in a few days time to look into the arrangements being finalized for the important occasion.It would be for the very first time in 55 years that Indian tennis team is crossing the border to figure in the Davis Cup tie.

With less than two months remaining, the ITF wants to ensure that important tie should be held in most professional manner. All the necessary arrangements are already in place for the smooth hosting of tie.

The tie against India has already been billed as tie of the century. It would be staged in Islamabad on Saturday and Sunday instead of Friday and Saturday as is the case in other ties. Pakistan along with India, Lebanon, China, Korea and Uzbekistan have been placed in Group I of the Asia Oceania Zone. The team winning the Group I tie will directly make it to play off of the World Group-a stage where the world’s best are to flex their muscles.