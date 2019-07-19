Netanyahu becomes Israel’s longest-serving PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu makes history this weekend by becoming the longest-serving Israeli prime minister, surpassing a record held by the country’s founding father David Ben-Gurion.
Yet the conservative leader, who will match Ben-Gurion’s 4,875 days in office on Friday, is limping across that line, facing an election in September after an inconclusive April ballot, and a possible corruption trial.
“Who’s counting?” he said airily when asked about the career milestone during a conference hosted by the sympathetic Israel Hayom newspaper and attended by U.S. envoys. To judge from his solid approval ratings, Netanyahu, 69, has delivered what Israelis wants: a purring economy and relative security despite the collapse of peacemaking with the Palestinians and combustible fronts with Syria and Lebanon.
He has also rallied a rising Israeli right-wing with rhetoric against the country’s Arab minority, and cut down potential political challengers with divide-and-conquer tactics. Netanyahu became Israel’s youngest-ever premier in 1996, serving until his defeat in a 1999 election.
Re-elected in 2009, he extended his tenure through the ballot box in 2013 and 2015. But in a surprise turn, he failed to form a new coalition government after claiming victory in an election three months ago, and now serves as a caretaker prime minister.
