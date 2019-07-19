South Korean man kills himself as dispute with Japan escalates

SEOUL: An elderly South Korean man died on Friday after setting himself on fire outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul as a bitter diplomatic dispute over wartime forced labour compensation took a fatal turn.

The row has seen Tokyo restrict exports of chemicals vital to Seoul’s world-leading chip and smartphone industry in an escalation of a decades-long dispute over Japanese forced labour during World War II.

The man in his 70s started a fire inside his vehicle parked in front of the embassy building and later died after being treated in hospital, authorities said, adding around 20 disposable gas canisters were also found in this car. A local media report said the late man’s father-in-law was a victim of Japanese wartime forced labour. His suicide came as Japan’s foreign minister summoned the South Korean ambassador in Tokyo over the dispute which analysts say could batter the global tech market.

Taro Kono urged Seoul to “immediately take corrective measures” after South Korea’s high court ordered Japanese firms that used forced labour to compensate victims. Japan says the issue was resolved under an agreement signed after relations with South Korea were normalised, which included a package of loans. The foreign ministry also warned it would take unspecified “necessary measures” over the issue.

Tokyo had asked South Korea to hold an arbitration meeting by Thursday on the issue. On Friday, Kono summoned the South Korean Ambassador to Japan saying it was “deeply regrettable” that the deadline had passed.

“We strongly demand the South Korean government to immediately take corrective measures,” Kono said in a visibly tense meeting with the envoy. Kono also slammed Seoul as “extremely rude” for continuing to suggest a joint compensation fund for forced labour victims be set up voluntarily by Japanese and South Korean firms.