Four killed as protests spread in southern Ethiopian city

ADDIS ABABA: Four people have died of gunshot wounds in the southern Ethiopian city of Hawassa, where protesters have been demanding the establishment of a breakaway state, a hospital executive said Friday.

Security forces carried out arrests as violence spread to districts outside the regional capital on a second day of protests, state media reported. The Sidama, the largest ethnic group in the southern region, have been agitating for their own semi-autonomous state, posing the latest political challenge to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Expectations had been high that they would unilaterally declare their own region on Thursday. Ethiopia is already partitioned into nine semi-autonomous regions.