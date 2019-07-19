China calls on US to ‘correct’ Iran sanctions

BEIJING: Beijing said Friday it has lodged an official protest with Washington over US sanctions against Chinese companies accused of being part of a supply network for Iran’s nuclear programme. “We urge the US to immediately correct this wrong practice and earnestly respect the legitimate rights and interests of all parties,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing. Geng said US “extreme pressure” on Tehran through sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction” was the “root cause” of tensions in the Iranian nuclear standoff.