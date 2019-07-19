Israel spyware firm can mine data from social media: FT

JERUSALEM: An Israeli spyware firm thought to have hacked WhatsApp in the past has told clients it can scoop user data from the world´s top social media, the Financial Times reported Friday. The London paper wrote that NSO group had “told buyers its technology can surreptitiously scrape all of an individual´s data from the servers of Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft, according to people familiar with its sales pitch”. An NSO spokesperson, responding in a written statement to AFP´s request for comment, denied the allegation. “There is a fundamental misunderstanding of NSO, its services and technology,” it said. “NSO´s products do not provide the type of collection capabilities and access to cloud applications, services, or infrastructure as listed and suggested in today´s FT article.” In May, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said it had released an update to plug a security hole in its messaging app that allowed insertion of sophisticated spyware that could be used to spy on journalists, activists and others. It said the attack bore “all the hallmarks of a private company that works with a number of governments around the world”.