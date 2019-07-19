close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
AFP
July 20, 2019

Iraqi militias bombed by unmanned aircraft, one killed

World

AFP
July 20, 2019

BAGHDAD: An unmanned aircraft dropped explosives on a base belonging to Iran-linked Shi’ite paramilitary groups in northern Iraq on Friday, killing at least one person, the army and paramilitary sources said. The Iraqi military said in a statement a drone had dropped a grenade onto the base in northern Salahuddin province, wounding at least two people, but gave no further details. Paramilitary sources in the area and a Baghdad-based paramilitary leader said one person had been killed in the attack which took place in the early hours of Friday morning. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A security source said two explosions hit the base, one targeting an ammunition depot belonging to an Iran-backed group.

