Two killed, 12 missing after huge blast rocks China gas plant

BEIJING: A huge explosion rocked a gas plant in central China on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring another 18, state media said. Another twelve people were missing after the blast, said state broadcaster CCTV, which shattered windows and doors of buildings in a three-kilometre (1.9-mile) radius. Official news agency Xinhua had earlier said “many people” were injured by the explosion, which happened at 5:50 pm local time (0950 GMT). Xinhua said the blast occurred in the air separation unit of the Henan Coal Gas Group factory and not in the gas tank areas, citing a source in the Yima city government. All production at the plant has been stopped. “Many windows and doors within a three-kilometre radius were shattered, and some interior doors were also blown out by the blast,” CCTV said on its Twitter-like Weibo social media account. Local media showed amateur videos of a massive column of black smoke billowing from the factory and debris littering the roads.