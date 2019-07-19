Moment by moment: Man’s first steps on the Moon

PARIS: It was 10:56 pm at mission control in Houston on July 20, 1969 when Neil Armstrong became the first person to step onto the Moon. AFP despatched several journalists to cover the exploit, which was broadcast live from the Moon’s Sea of Tranquility to NASA’s Johnson Space Center and on to televisions around the world. This is their summary from that day 50 years ago, translated from the original French. The quotes have been crosschecked against the NASA transcript.

THE CONQUEST OF THE MOON

SEA OF TRANQUILITY: On Sunday at 10:56 pm US time (0256 GMT), Armstrong — after seemingly never-ending suspense — steps on the Moon. A few hours earlier the mission commander had suddenly announced to the world that he would exit the lunar module five hours earlier than planned. The descent for man’s first steps on the Moon gets under way. - 7:42 pm: The astronauts start preparations for the excursion. They put on double-visor helmets, boots, reinforced gloves and backpack-like life support gear, also checking that the pressure, radio communication and oxygen systems are working. - 7:50 pm: NASA announces the preparations will take two hours. Armstrong will not exit before 10:00 pm. - 9:55 pm:

They depressurize the spacecraft, at the same time pressurizing their spacesuits. - 10:00 pm: The lunar module empties. - 10:15 pm: Their spacesuits are fully pressurized. - 10:20 pm: Everything is going smoothly. The lunar module remains depressurized. The astronauts now rely entirely on their life support systems.

GIANT LEAP

At 10:56 pm Armstrong puts his left foot on the surface of the Moon and declares: “That’s one small step for man; one giant leap for mankind.” Before fully putting his foot down, the commander had carefully felt out the surface with his boot to check its solidity. “I only go in a small fraction of an inch, maybe an eighth of an inch, but I can see the footprints of my boots and the treads in the fine, sandy particles,” he says, surprised, taking his first steps.

“There seems to be no difficulty in moving around — as we suspected. It’s even perhaps easier than the simulations... .”

He moves with seeming ease, millions of people back on Earth watching and listening as the images are beamed back live onto televisions in homes around the world. They have seen the conqueror of the Moon come down the nine struts of the ladder leaving the module, test out the surface, let go of the handrail, take his first steps and collect the first samples of lunar soil. Armstrong uses a bag on a telescopic stick that he takes from a pocket to scoop up the soil. He then seals the bag and tosses the stick — the first of several items of Earth litter to be left behind when the astronauts leave.

He pushes the bag into his thigh pocket, feeling blindly and guided by his teammate Edwin Aldrin who is watching over him from the height of the module’s hatch.