555g heroin seized from train

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways’ Police Lahore Division recovered 555 gram heroin from the hidden box of goods train travelling to India.

According to details, Pakistan Railways Police recovered the heroin from the bogie No 60618 of goods train at Railway Police Yard, Lahore. Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General appreciated SSP Railways, Lahore and his team. The team was awarded with prize and commendation certificates. DIG Operation Azhar Rasheed Khan issued strict order to check all trains travelling to India. SSP Railway Police Lahore said that Railway Police believed in zero-tolerance against crime.

open court: Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police Ashfaq Khan held open court at his office separately and listened to the problems of the citizens. The citizens raised various issues on which the DIG issued orders to the police officers concerned for their solutions. The DIG said the aim of the open courts was to ensure direct access of the complainants to the senior police officers so that citizens could more openly and confidently express their grievances.

Ashfaq said the open court at his office was being held regularly every Friday. He said problems of the complainants would be solved on priority basis and the provision of justice would be ensured without any discrimination. He said maintenance of law and order and security of life and property of the citizens was top priority of police.

He assured the complainants that police would make all out efforts for resolving their issues. He said police officials have been directed to cooperate with the citizens and behave in a friendly and polite manner to solve their problems.

IGP: Punjab Inspector General of Police Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan directed to CCPO Lahore and all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to keep open doors of their offices to the public so that people do not face problem of undue waiting and their issues should be addressed on priority basis. He stressed upon the officers that they should dedicate a fixed time slot and also advertise it for hearing public complaints and their timely solution as well so that accessibility of public to police officers may not be hampered.

The IGP issued these directions through a notification. It has further been directed in the notification that police officials should call internal departmental meetings and other official meetings well before the arrival of general public or after they have been listened to. He stressed upon officers that the complainants must never be kept waiting for long hours when the officer is available. The IGP expressed his displeasure in the notification and said that it was intolerable to keep the people waiting unduly during the presence of any officer in his office.