Sat Jul 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

Body found in canal

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man Friday found dead from the canal in Hurbanspura police limits. Police have removed the body to morgue. The deceased, yet to be identified, was spotted floating in the canal. Police and Rescue 1122 responded to the call and recovered the body.Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

