Sat Jul 20, 2019
AFP
July 20, 2019

Philippine police seek sedition charges against VP, Duterte critics

World

AFP
July 20, 2019

MANILA: Philippine police have recommended sedition charges against the vice president and other opposition figures, a move slammed on Friday as an attempt to stifle dissent under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Police allege Vice President Leni Robredo, Catholic Church leaders and opposition politicians plotted to destabilise the Duterte government by implicating him in the narcotics trade. Duterte launched a war against the drug trade when he came into power three years ago. The crackdown has claimed thousands of lives.

Prosecutors have opened a probe into the more than two dozen figures targeted, and they could face trial on charges that could lead to lengthy prison sentences. The maximum penalty for sedition is six years in prison.

Robredo’s Liberal Party said the police recommendation was clear political harassment against the second-highest elected official of the country, and who is also among the most prominent opponents of Duterte’s drug crackdown.

"The enemies of democracy are behind this because the VP is the sole remaining obstacle to their plan to pursue the killings in the fake war on drugs, sell the Philippines to China and rule the country forever," a party statement said. Under Philippine law, the vice president is elected separately.

