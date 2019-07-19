Tayyab to take part in HKFC International

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Alsam will take part in $30,000 Hong Kong FC International to be held in Hong Kong from September 10-14.

Tayyab is seeded 9/16 in the 2019 edition of this PSA Challenger 30 event in which 48 players from 18 nations are competing. He will face unseeded Tsz Kwan Lau of Hong Kong in the first round.

The 16 seeded players (out of total 24 places) are ranked inside the world’s top 50 and top six seeds are all ranked between 25 and 35 in the world. Ammad Fareed, another player from Pakistan, could not make it to the main draw but he still has chances to get a place in the main draw in case of any withdrawal as he is on top of the reserve list.